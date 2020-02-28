The tension has reached a boiling point. Danielle Bregoli (a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie) took to Instagram with a statement on February 27, shortly after news broke that Skai Jackson filed a restraining order against her. “You can try to hate me for responding to bulls–t with more bulls–t, but that’s just who I am and I don’t apologize for none of it,” the rapper began.

“I been in this fake ass Hollywood world for 3 1/2 years now and I’ve done A LOT when the whole world said I couldn’t, but I refuse to become as fake as Hollywood is,” the 16-year-old continued. “Y’all can play around on your finstas, but I’ll always say what’s on my mind [because] that’s who I am. Go get your restraining order. Imma go get checks.”

Courtesy of Danielle Bregoli/Instagram

The Disney star reportedly filed the paperwork against the “Hi Bich” lyricist in a Los Angeles County courthouse earlier today. Jackson decided to take legal action after Bregoli blasted her on Instagram Live, threatening to “kill” her. The Dr. Phil alum previously called out Jackson for “moving sneaky” by talking to guys she has been spotted with.

“I wanna know why every time I’m seen with a dude, bitches wanna get all up on they page?” she said on the social media platform. “The bitch is a huge fan! You’re a whole fan! She’s moving sneaky bro! Don’t go post about me on your fake page, bitch. If you got something to say about me, post it on your page. Show me you f–king bold!”

After the turmoil started, the “Bestie” artist also apparently found Jackson’s mother Kiya Cole’s Instagram and told her to “get a hold of” her daughter’s fake Instagram page.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“Let me tell you something little girl! I’m definitely not the one to be played with,” Cole clapped back, according to a screengrab from The Shade Room. “Don’t come on my damn page with your trashy negativity! How about you just put your address or phone number in my DM and I will gladly have this conversation with your mother!”

Not long after, Bregoli’s mom, Barbara Bregoli, chimed in. “Oh listen to you preach, tell your daughter to stop speaking on mine and you think you are calling my daughter ratchet? Remember I come from New York too,” she wrote.

Despite the drama unfolding, Jackson has seemingly tried to remain positive, posting about her red carpet events and upcoming graduation.