Tell it like it is. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner “believe honesty is the best policy” and have been “open” with their kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — concerning Ben’s struggles with addiction, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“During his last stint in rehab [Jen] explained to them that daddy was going through a tough time and wasn’t well,” the insider explains. “Violet understands more about his issues than Seraphina and Samuel because she’s slightly older, but they all know the basics.”

Photo by Shutterstock

Additionally, Ben himself has also addressed his issues with addiction to his children and “apologized to them,” for his indiscretions, the source notes. “And, of course, they’ve forgiven him.”

Despite being A-list actors, Ben and Jen, both 47, take a very hands-on approach to parenting. “While Ben and Jen both have busy schedules, they always put their [kids] — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel first,” the insider explains. “They’ve chosen not to employ a team of nannies and work together to ensure their children have the most hands-on, stable, loving upbringing possible.”

Ben and his family have definitely had a rough couple of months. In October 2019, The Way Back star had a relapse after over a year of sobriety.

In addition to divulging his battle with addiction, he revealed his “biggest regret” was divorcing the 13 Going on 30 actress to The New York Times. Jen has always been his “tower of strength” another source told In Touch exclusively. “When he hit rock bottom, she was always there for him no matter what,” the insider dished. “If he could turn back time and change certain things, he would. … Ben’s had time to reflect on life since the split and regrets the way he treated Jen.”

Although Ben acknowledges he’s made a lot of mistakes, he is doing his best to come clean and work on himself. Luckily for him, he has a strong support system to lean on.