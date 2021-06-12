Vroom vroom! Ben Affleck was spotted leaving Jennifer Lopez‘s home on a motorcycle just after she arrived back in Los Angeles following months in Miami.

In photos obtained by Just Jared, the 48-year-old was suited up in a leather jacket, jeans and a helmet as he sped off on his bike on Friday, June 11. The outlet also obtained photos of J. Lo, 51, leaving the San Vicente Bungalows, a members-only club in West Hollywood, the same afternoon. One day prior, the pop singer was spotted boarding a private jet in Miami.

The Good Will Hunting star and the “Waiting for Tonight” singer started sparking dating rumors after Jen split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. Since the former flames broke up, Ben and the Bronx native have been spotted spending time together in Montana, Miami and Los Angeles.

On May 26, In Touch confirmed that the A-listers — who were engaged from 2002 to 2004 — were officially dating again and “moving fast” with their second chance romance. A second source revealed at the time that the Argo star initiated the reunion by “reaching out to check up on her as a friend” after her split from A-Rod, 45. However, the insider added that Ben knew “exactly what he was doing” considering they were both “single.”

The Gone Girl star “wasn’t sure” how his former love “would react” to the prospect of potentially dating again, but “Jen went for it” by “texting funny and flirty replies,” the source continued. “Ben may have initiated it, but Jen sealed the deal. She wanted him back just as bad as he wanted her.”

Even the Hustlers star’s children have been briefed on the new romance. “Jen was being very careful with introducing Emme and Max to Ben, but they have met,” a separate insider previously revealed to In Touch. “They know he’s an actor, Max knew him from Batman, so he was impressed. Emme didn’t really know he was until she did some googling. Her kids are smart so Jen doesn’t try to hide anything from them that they could easily look up [online].”

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Jen shares her 13-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares 15-year-old daughter Violet, 12-year-old daughter Seraphina and 9-year-old son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.