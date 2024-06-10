Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited for a few hours at their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they are reportedly putting up for sale.

Ben, 51, was spotted leaving the residence in his black Mercedes at 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, after initially arriving four hours earlier, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The reunion came after reports that the A-list couple were working with realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency, founded by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, to sell the property, sources told TMZ on Saturday, June 8.

The couple purchased the home in cash for $61 million in May 2023 and are asking for “around 65 million” for the massive 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property. Insiders informed the outlet that the house had been shown to potential buyers for about two weeks, but there had been no offers.

Sources also added that Jennifer, 54, was househunting on her own and was photographed with producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas looking at potential properties on May 14.

Speculation that the couple was looking to sell their home ignited on June 5 after The Daily Mail reported that the mansion’s Zillow listing was updated to feature new photos of the interior.

Getty Images

The news of Ben and J. Lo’s house sale comes weeks after In Touch exclusively reported that Ben “moved out” of the home he shared with his wife and the pair were headed for a split. The couple had long sparked divorce rumors as the pair had not been photographed together since March 30, with Ben notably skipping Jen’s big night at the Met Gala.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on May 15. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” The source noted that the Batman actor was “focusing on his work and his kids now” and predicted that the pair would “likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for.”

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the source concluded.

The Gone Girl actor has reportedly been living in a $100,000-per-month rental property in Brentwood, California, which is closer to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids, Violet, Fin and Samuel.

Insiders exclusively told In Touch on May 30 that it was Ben who pumped the brakes on his romance with the “Jenny From the Block” singer, primarily because of the attention she brought to their relationship.

“At the end of the day, Ben has to protect himself, and that’s why he initiated the separation,” a separate source concluded. “He’s scared if they stay together, he could seriously self-destruct.”