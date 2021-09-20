Ben Affleck Says He Is ‘in Awe’ of Jennifer Lopez and ‘Admires’ Her Effect on the World in New Interview

Ben Affleck proudly gushed over his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s many accolades and accomplishments in a new interview, revealing he is truly “in awe” of her.

“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” Ben, 49, told AdWeek, as she is the publication’s 2021 Brand Visionary.

M. Angeles Salvador/MEGA

The Gone Girl actor said he is taken aback by her “effect on the world,” particularly those who come from different backgrounds and cultural upbringings.

“At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people,” the Oscar-winning star noted, giving kudos to his longtime love, 52, after their reconciliation in April.

“Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country,” he said. “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”

Jennifer and Ben have a lot of history together and are now one of Hollywood’s “It” couples again 17 years after they last parted ways. The former Gigli costars first got engaged in 2002, postponed their wedding days before they were set to marry in 2003, then announced their split in January 2004.

Ben went on to tie the knot with Jennifer Garner and welcome three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old Samuel, before the couple finalized their divorce in 2018. J. Lo also moved on with now-ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 13-year-old twins: Max and Emme. They finalized their divorce in 2014.

The Hustlers actress was last romantically linked to former New York Yankees player and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. They split in early April and said they were “better as friends” while announcing the end of their engagement.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Prior to rekindling their romance, the Argo star raved over J. Lo’s ​​”great talent” to InStyle, saying her strong work ethic is unmatched as well as her determination to succeed.

A new era of Bennifer is now underway, with the power couple attending the 2021 Met Gala together in addition to the Venice Film Festival to promote his upcoming film, The Last Duel. Afterward, J. Lo gushed over her beau’s latest project on September 16.

“I’m so excited for you guys to see this movie!! It’s the first script Matt [Damon] and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting!!” she wrote via Instagram. “The acting by the whole cast is fantastic.”