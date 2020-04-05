Socially distanced, but still connected! Ben Affleck stopped by ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s house on Saturday, April 4. Ben, 47, and Jen, 47, seemed to catch up while quarantining separately amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Justice League star sported a white T-shirt, a black bubble coat, jeans, black sneakers and a Boston Redsox baseball hat. He left the 13 Going on 30 star’s home solo, and it appears that his new girlfriend, Deep Water costar Ana de Armas, did not come along for the visit.

ENEWS/MEGA

Since the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities joined the rest of the nation in taking precautions to keep themselves safe and to slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home. Since Jen and Ben’s kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8 — live with their mom, insiders previously revealed to In Touch that the social distancing measures have made it hard for them to spend time with their dad.

“Ben and Jen are still coparenting, but because of the lockdown, he isn’t seeing the kids as frequently,” the insider said. “They’re staying with Jen at her house, which is only a few minutes’ drive away from Ben, so at least they’re close by.”

Thankfully, modern technology provides a way for Ben to keep in contact with his children despite social distancing. “The kids really miss seeing Ben when they’re apart, especially Seraphina, who’s a real daddy’s girl. They’re constantly in contact, though, and FaceTime every day,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Ben hasn’t been alone during his own self-quarantine. As In Touch previously reported, the Good Will Hunting alum’s relationship with his new girlfriend has been heating up. The couple was spotted on vacation together in Ana’s native country of Cuba in March, and shortly after, they jetted off for a sexy getaway to Costa Rica.

Their romance continued when they returned to the states, where they quickly started social distancing together as a couple. Ben and Ana have been taking breaks from their quarantine by going out for some fresh air during their romantic walks, sometimes accompanied by their cute dogs. While being cooped up together in close quarters may seem like not an ideal situation for a new relationship, an insider revealed to In Touch that Ben and Ana are thriving. “Self-isolating together has brought Ben and Ana closer together. They’re crazy about each other!” a second source gushed.

