Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands While Shopping Together in Los Angeles: See Photos

Absolutely smitten! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were all smiles as they held hands and laughed on their way to do some shopping in Los Angeles.

The recently reunited couple were photographed entering the Westfield Century City Mall on Tuesday, August 24, and it looks like the happy couple is entering the next stage of their relationship — the urge to merge.

The Argo director, 49, and J. Lo, 52, donned similar outfits for the outing, with the Hustlers actress opting for a black tank top and gingham skirt, while Ben appeared casual in a black button-down shirt and dark gray jeans. Matching a person’s fashion choice means that the couple is content with their relationship and incredibly happy, Dawnn Karen, a fashion psychologist, told Yahoo Life.

Dressing alike is usually subconscious and doesn’t occur until later in a relationship. However, Ben and Jen, who were previously engaged from 2002 and 2004, are moving much faster than a typical relationship following the “Jenny from the Block” singer’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

After reuniting in April, the couple have already begun house-hunting together and blending their families, which includes Ben’s daughters, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and son, Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and J. Lo’s twins, Emme and Max, both 13, whom she shares with Marc Anthony.

Perhaps the pair were visiting the Westfield Century City Mall, which boasts 176 stores and 52 eateries, to buy more matching outfits.

Westfield Century City Mall is the same mall where the Good Will Hunting star was spotted window shopping at Tiffany & Co. on Monday.

The actor’s trip to the luxury jewelry store, where he was accompanied by his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt (a.k.a. Chris) and his son sparked reports that he was searching for an engagement ring for J. Lo, 52. However, a source told E! that Gone Girl actor was actually participating in a scavenger hunt with his children and mother. Hope is not lost, though; a source previously told In Touch that an engagement between the A-listers is “around the corner.”

