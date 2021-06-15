Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s romance is heating up! After the lovebirds were spotted in a hot and sexy makeout session, they “can’t keep their hands off of each other,” a source exclusively dishes to In Touch.

A video surfaced on June 14 of Ben, 48, and Jennifer, 51, sharing a smooch and showing off PDA during a lunch outing in Malibu.

The insider tells In Touch, “Some people think the video was a setup, something they may have planned, but nope, they just got caught making out.”

“It proves that this romance is still at the exciting, early stages. There’s no question about it, they are totally into each other,” the source continues.

The Bronx native and the Oscar winner looked completely in love as they gazed adoringly into each other’s eyes and shared passionate kisses during the meal. The duo was joined by some of her family members for her sister Linda Lopez’s 50th birthday bash.

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

J. Lo and Ben’s rekindled romance started back up again in April 2021 following the pop star’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Since the spring, Ben and the “Waiting For Tonight” songstress have been spotted spending time together in Montana, Miami and Los Angeles.

On June 10, the Hustlers actress further proved she has Ben’s heart when she stepped out wearing his baggy plaid shirt in Los Angeles.

In Touch confirmed on May 26 that the A-listers were officially an item. Ben and Jen first met in 2001 on the set of their movie Gigli.

Ben appeared in her music video, “Jenny From The Block” and the two were engaged by 2003, but the Jersey Girl stars broke up in January 2004.

He was also reportedly seen in Las Vegas, Nevada, with J. Lo’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, while working on a new project on June 9. Guadalupe seemed to be giving her approval for her daughter’s relationship. She’s hopeful that “this time, they make it down the aisle,” an insider exclusively divulged to In Touch on May 20.