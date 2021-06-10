Beach-y keen! Jennifer Garner was on mommy duty on Wednesday, June 9, when she was spotted taking her youngest son Samuel out for a beach day in Santa Monica, California. The Alias star was seen out and about the same day her ex-husband Ben Affleck was photographed gambling in Sin City.

Jennifer, 49, also shares daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, with Ben, 48. The Love, Simon star and The Town director married in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

Ben hung out at the Wynn Resort and Casino where he was spotted standing alone with just the card dealer at a high stakes table. The Oscar winner was playing in Las Vegas while his former flame Jennifer Lopez was shooting a project in Miami.

On May 26, In Touch confirmed the Ben and the Maid in Manhattan star, 51, were officially back together nearly 17 years after they broke off their engagement. Ben and J. Lo first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of the movie Gigli and got engaged one year later. They split in 2004 following the publicity storm surrounding their romance. Ben also starred in the pop star’s 2002 music video for “Jenny From the Block.”

“A lot of time has passed, they’ve both matured,” an insider revealed. “Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed.”

A separate source revealed to In Touch that Garner is “really happy” for Bennifer 2.0. to be back on the scene.“She’s moved on [with John Miller], and Ben has moved on too!” the source gushed. “She’s glad that he met a woman who is successful in her own right and isn’t using Ben for fame.”“Ben is known for jumping into relationships and Jennifer hopes that J. Lo isn’t rebounding after Alex Rodriguez, but all in all, she has given her blessing,” the source continued about the Garner’s reaction to their romance.

On June 4, Ben’s father, Timothy Byers Affleck, admitted he had “no idea” about Ben and J. Lo rekindling their relationship. “I’ve never heard of all that nonsense,” Timothy, 77, told The Sun. “I haven’t seen my kids in so long, what with their work and COVID.”

While the Timothy “of course” has heard of the “I’m Real” singer, he said his children don’t share everything with him. “I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them and they share with me what they want to share.”

