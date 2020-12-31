What the cameras *didn’t* catch! Former Below Deck star Kate Chastain dishes exclusively to In Touch about hilarious behind-the-scenes moments on the Bravo show. Watch the video above for all the tea!

“There are so many wild and crazy moments that the cameras don’t catch,” the former Chief Stew, 37, shares. Some things that came to mind included dressing up costars Kelley Johnson and Nico Scholly “as the Village People” and performing “a whole dance routine.”

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

“I think there are some nights out when the camera and production crew had a day off, and we are, like, told to stay home,” Kate continues. “Rhylee [Gerber] and I may have snuck out in Thailand. And we got in big trouble because when we went out, we saw the production crew there, and they were like, ‘Go home.’” She clarifies they were technically “escorted” back.

Kate previously tweeted Below Deck is “one of the most difficult shows out there for cast members” and went into more detail about her comments while speaking with In Touch.

“I think the fact that we are filmed 24/7 when doing Below Deck, for example. Even when we’re going to sleep at night, there are cameras in your room,” explains the reality star. “If you got to go to the bathroom, you can hear the camera going and following you. So, that definitely adds to the stress.”

She adds, “There’s no time when you’re done working in both yachting and on the show because at all times you’re being filmed. And at all times, you … have to stay on call in case if there’s any boat emergency.”

Kate starred on Below Deck as the Chief Stew under Captain Lee Rosbach from seasons 2 through 8. In February, the longtime star announced she was leaving the Bravo show.

Jason Mendez/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land-based role,” she revealed on Instagram at the time. “I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

We can always count on Kate to keep it candid about Below Deck!

Bravo’s Chat Room airs Sundays and Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and Below Deck Galley Talk premieres on Friday, January 1, at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT.