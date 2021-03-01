Exclusive Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Weighs In on Chef Adam and Jenna’s Split: ‘They Just Have Conflict’

Not surprised. Chef Adam Glick and chief stew Jenna MacGillivray had a steamy and tumultuous relationship on the first season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and now Captain Glenn Shephard is weighing in on their split. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, the Bravo personality admitted the duo had plenty they needed to work on if they were to become successful as a couple.

“I love them both. I think they’re great,” he said. “But I think they need to work on their skills. We all get frustrated and we all get upset, but I think one skill — and maybe they don’t teach us this in school — but if somebody is upset, whoever gets upset first, the other person is really much better if they’re not upset.”

“Give them a little bit of time to go through whatever’s upsetting them,” the reality star continued. “And then you’ll have your chance later because what you’re trying to get across, it doesn’t come across. They don’t hear it. So the message never gets there and then you just have conflict.”

Karolina Wojtasik/Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo TV

Captain Glenn’s advice comes after fans saw Adam and Jenna’s explosive fights on their season. The couple tried to make their relationship work after the show, but the former chef confirmed it was donezo during his May 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

While their boatmance didn’t work out, that’s not to say they’re all doomed. “A lot of people [in general] end up working as couples,” Captain Glenn explained. “It’s actually quite common that people … come into the industry single and then they meet someone, fall in love and then they look for their next job as a couple’s job.”

When it comes to season 2 of BDSY, the sailboat master says you can expect a lot of drama in the romance depart. “You’re going to definitely see some boatmances, some complicated boatmances,” he shared.

As for whether or not they’ll stand the test of time? Well, you’ll have to tune in to find out. “[The boatmances] have some legs definitely. I can’t really reveal too much,” he added.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Monday, March 1, at 9:00 p.m. on Bravo.