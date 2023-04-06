Exclusive Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gary on Why Daisy Moved on With Colin: ‘Maybe’ He’s ‘Just a Better Person’

What could have been. Below Deck Sailing Yacht First Mate Gary King tells In Touch exclusively his thoughts on why he and Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher didn’t work out as a couple in season 3, and how he feels about her boatmance with his best friend, Chief Engineer Colin MacRae, in season 4.

“Maybe Colin’s just a better person than I am. Maybe Daisy sees something more in him that she sees in me,” Gary explains in a video interview about the one that got away. But he’s not being bitter about it.

“The only thing I can do is be supportive. They’re both good friends of mine, but it did come as a massive shock to me,” the mariner reveals about how Daisy and Colin’s friendship turned boatmance caught him completely off-guard. He adds, “Colin had a girlfriend in the previous seasons. He came into this season as a single man.”

While Gary maintains, “Daisy and I have always had a connection,” he still can’t get over that Daisy and Colin became a couple, even though he saw a few hints during their two previous seasons working as a team.

“That was a complete surprise to me. Now looking back at it, I’ve noticed a few things from season 1 and season 2 which kind of gave me the idea it could happen. I think it came as of much as a shock to me as it did to the rest of the world,” Gary says with no hard feelings. “They’re still very good friends of mine and I am very supportive of them. So, let’s see what happens in the future.”

Gary promises that Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are going to be split when it comes to Daisy picking Colin over Gary for a full-on boat relationship. “I think viewers are going to be divided, as they will be picking sides, which I hate because I don’t think anyone should be forced to pick sides, but how the season plays out, people will be picking sides,” he predicts, adding, “But what I can say is we are still good friends and that’s all that matters in the long run.”

Daisy previously revealed to In Touch exclusively that she and Gary might have become a couple if he fought harder to make things work. They had a passionate hot tub makeout session in season 3, and while Gary was very fond of Daisy, she ultimately didn’t take him seriously as relationship material.

“I felt like Gary came to me with his feelings a little bit too late and things may have been different if he had been more upfront in the past, but he didn’t, so that kind of set that record straight,” she explained.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Monday nights on Bravo at 8pm ET/PT starting on April 10, 2023.