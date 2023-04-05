Exclusive ‘Below Deck’ Star Daisy Kelliher Teases Status of Relationship with Colin After Boatmance: Are They Still Together?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher has finally found a boatmanace with the Parsifal III’s longtime engineer Colin MacRae, telling In Touch exclusively how they went from coworkers over the past three seasons to lovers.

“I knew Colin was single and there’s kind of always been something between me and Colin. So, in a way I was surprised, but I also wasn’t surprised, if that makes sense,” she explains about how their romance came to be. The pair are seen passionately kissing then cuddling in a bunk together in the show’s season 4 trailer.

Daisy says she could tell there was a spark in prior seasons, even though they never acted on any feelings.

“There were little moments that we’d like maybe brush hands or look at each other that I don’t think anyone else really picked up on. But I would kind of be like, oh a moment that lasted a little bit longer and it’s like, ‘is this something?'” she explains, adding, “But he always had a girlfriend, so I always just friend zoned in the whole situation and never kind of expected anything more.”

“We’re also very different, so I wasn’t sure how compatible we were. But yeah, I guess we were both single and ready to make out,” she tells In Touch.

As for whether or not Daisy had been attracted to Colin in the two prior seasons they worked together, the Ireland born beauty says, “Yeah, I always thought Colin was a good-looking guy … I always find him very sweet and got on with him, but definitely I’m the kind of person who finds personality more attractive. So, the more I got to know him, the more I was attracted to him,” Daisy reveals, adding, “Of course I find him attractive.”

While Daisy says that the couple have a “complicated and a long journey ahead” in season 4 of the Bravo hit, she teases, “I’ve definitely seen him in the last few months … in what capacity you’ll have to wait and see.”

The sailing veteran’s romance with Colin complicates things aboard the Parsifal III, as Daisy and First Mate Gary King had a passionate hot tub makeout session in season 3. While fans cheered on a possible boatmance, Daisy says Gary was too late in letting her know how he really felt about her to make a go at a relationship.

“I felt like Gary came to me with his feelings a little bit too late and things may have been different if he had been more upfront in the past, but he didn’t, so that kind of set that record straight, ” she explains.

Since Gary and Colin are best friends and bunk mates, the first mate finding out his pal is romancing the woman he cared for will have an impact, as he’s seen becoming furious in the season 4 teaser trailer.

“In regard to worrying about their friendship, I did worry. I definitely didn’t want to break up a friendship or anything like that. That’s the last thing I would’ve wanted. I was kind of expecting Gary to maybe kick off a bit, but not quite to the extent he did,” Daisy says about Gary’s heated reaction to her and Colin’s romance.

“I don’t think he really had a right to, but Colin also has an issue with Gary, which you’ll kind of see throughout the season. There’s a lot that happens and a lot to unpack during the season, for sure,” she adds.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Monday nights on Bravo at 8pm ET/PT starting on April 10, 2023.