Setting sail once again! Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back for a fourth season. Keep reading for details on the Bravo hit’s premiere date, cast, location and more.

When Does ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 Premiere?

The new season kicks off on Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream the following day on Peacock. It comes after Below Deck wraps up season 10 and has its reunion episode on Monday, March 27.

What Cast Members Are Returning to ‘Below Deck Sailing’ Yacht Season 4?

Captain Glenn Shephard will once again skipper Parsifal III and he will have his dream team back when it comes to the head of departments. Chief Stew Daily Kelliher returns for her third season overseeing the interior, while Gary King is back for his third season in charge of the deck crew. He was promoted from bosun to first mate in season 3, after going to work for Glenn full-time aboard Parsifal III even when the show isn’t filming.

Daisy and Gary together again will give fans a chance to see if they finally decide to pursue a romance. The pair had a passionate albeit drunken make out session in a hot tub in season 3, and notorious ladies’ man Gary kept trying to kindle something more with Daisy, who rebuffed a boatmance and wanted to remain good friends.

Colin MacRae returns once again as the boat’s chief engineer and Gary’s best pal. The only department head to feature a new cast member will be in the galley. Which leads us to….

Who Are the New Cast Members on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4?

Since season 3’s beloved chef Marco Spaziani is now on dry land after opening his own restaurant in Los Angeles, new chef Ileisha Dell will be whipping up the 5-star cuisine that is expected by guests aboard the super-yacht. The Byron Bay, Australia-based cook says she’s a “perfectionist when it comes to food,” in the season’s teaser trailer.

But things don’t go so smoothly for the new galley chief. While her “cooking impresses the guests, her indecisiveness and co-dependency lead to time-management issues between courses, which causes her to self-destruct,” according to Bravo’s press release.

Daisy’s new stews include Lucy Edmunds and Mads Herrera, while Gary also has a new team, with deckhands Chase Lemacks and Alex Propson coming aboard. Alex should prove to be an experienced addition as he’s a licensed small boat captain.

Courtesy of Alex Propson/Instagram

Hunky, long-haired Alex has already impressed one Bravolebrity before Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s premiere. He has been seen in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and rumored to be part of the current cast filming Winter House. When a Bravo fan page shared several photos of gorgeous Alex, including a shirtless snap, Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney drooled, “Excuse me?!?!” in the comments. In a fun twist, the new season of Winter House features Katie’s ex-husband and VPR costar,Tom Schwartz.

Where Is Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Set?

Guests will be treated to one of the best locations in the Mediterranean, as the season will take place in Sardinia, the largest island off the coast of Italy.