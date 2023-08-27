Barry Plath Shows Off Ripped Revenge Body Following Kim Split

Welcome to Plathville star Barry Plath has seemingly been working on his revenge body as he has been hitting the gym hard following his split from ex Kim Plath.

The reality TV star, 55, looked unrecognizable when he was seen in a recent selfie with son Micah Plath looking ripped as the father-son duo showed off their bulked-up arms and chest on Saturday, August 26.

Since Barry and Kim announced their split in June 2022, he has found a new love: fitness. “Working out, that’s my new hobby,” the father of 10 said during the trailer for the upcoming season of the family’s reality series. “Blood flows in and everything gets bigger,” he laughed.

The former couple – who share children Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, Mercy and Joshua – shocked fans when they separated after 24 years of marriage. “After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” Kim and Barry told People in a joint statement at the time. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

Courtesy of Micah Plath/Instagram

Prior to their announcement, the pair’s marital struggles played out during season 4 of the TLC series. They revealed they had been living separately for “a while” after Kim told her husband she wasn’t “happy.”

“One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy,” he told Kim. Kim later explained that she previously felt ignored by her husband when she tried to discuss their marital issues.

“Now it’s gotten to the point where I’m ready to leave the marriage, now he cares,” she added. “But I feel like if I was really worth it, he would have listened earlier.”

While Kim has seemingly moved on from their marriage, hinting at a new relationship in the trailer for the upcoming season, Barry has taken on the role of single parent as he cares for the former couple’s younger children.

“This man right here sets a real high standard for men in my life! I never really realized how important the role that a father plays in his daughter’s life is till I started restoring my relationship with my dad,” daughter Moriah Plath gushed about her father via Instagram in May. “My dad has grown so so much as a person and father and it’s changed my life. I guess the best way to put it is I’m secure! I feel priceless, and I am the most confident in who I am than I have ever been in my life.”