Getting honest. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff admitted that her house isn’t always “clean” after fans slammed her for having a messy home.

“I don’t keep the house clean,” Audrey, 31, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 15, when one fan asked how she balances cleaning, taking care of her kids and making food. “We do our best but I’ve really come to accept that the house always being clean is not the most important thing.”

The former TLC personality added that she “can’t do it all” and is prioritizing “making homemade meals (which [creates] lots of mess, especially when involving my kids), playing with my kids, working, working out, spending time with my husband, spending time with family and friends, reading and being outside instead of cleaning my house all day.”

Audrey concluded the message by poking fun at her unorganized habits, writing, “Y’all have seen my laundry piles.”

The influencer – who shares daughter Ember, 5, and sons Bode, 2, and Radley, 18 months, with her husband, Jeremy Roloff – opened up about the cleanliness of her home after fans slammed her for keeping the property messy in July 2022.

Audrey began receiving negative comments after she shared multiple moments from a housewarming party she threw days earlier. Following the bash, many fans couldn’t overlook the state of her house.

“Not a judgment at all, but I just don’t know how that happens,” one social media user wrote to Audrey in response to photos of the family’s home. “I raised [three] kids too and was a stay at home mom. My house never looked like that.”

The former reality star posted a screenshot of the message to her Instagram Stories and added a ​GIF sarcastically applauding above the comment.

She continued to share more messages she received from fans about her house. “That never happened to me. I had nannies. Couldn’t live that way,” another person wrote. The mother of three responded by adding a GIF that read, “Great for you!”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

After she posted the critical messages, Audrey made the most of the situation by sharing a photo via her Instagram Stories that featured a heaping pile of laundry with several clothing items falling out of the laundry basket onto a bed.

“Just here to make you feel better about your life,” she captioned the snapshot with a peace sign emoji.