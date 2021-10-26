Mini-me alert! Little People, Big World’s Audrey Roloff shared childhood photos on Tuesday, October 26, of her husband, Jeremy Roloff, that show just how much their daughter, Ember, resembles him from when he was a kid.

Over the two photos of Jeremy, 31, as a child, Audrey, 30, wrote, “Baby Jer” along with a pleading face emoji, before asking, “Ember is that you?”

Jeremy wore a yellow shirt and multicolored overalls in one of the snaps, seemingly being held by Amy Roloff‘s father, Gordon Knight. In the other picture, he wore what appears to be a black T-shirt. In both photos, Jeremy’s smile and blonde locks are a mirror image of his daughter Ember’s.

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

In addition to Ember, 4, Audrey shares son Bode, 21 months, with Jeremy, and the pair are expecting their third child in November.

While Audrey and Jeremy, who announced the pregnancy in July, don’t know the gender of the baby yet, Audrey revealed that she does have a hunch it will be a boy.

On September 28, Audrey shared three images of her baby bump from when she was pregnant with Ember, Bode and baby No. 3.

“To Ember, you are ‘baby sister’ already,” Audrey wrote on Instagram. “[But] mama thinks there is another little boy in there. We shall see.”

Jeremy and Audrey recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in September 2021. In addition to watching the video of their own wedding with their children, Audrey also shared a clip with fans of Jeremy holding Bode while his wedding vows played on the TV from their 2014 marriage on the Roloff family farm.

“Some years you’re going on romantic adventurous getaways exploring new places … and other years you’re stuck at home taking care of two sick kids while 33 weeks pregnant and watching ‘the wedding movie’ over pizza,” Audrey wrote on Instagram.

In addition to the pizza, the TLC alums also ate cake and read anniversary letters written to each other and “reminisced on the last 7 years,” Audrey added in her caption.