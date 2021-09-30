Former Little People, Big World’s star Audrey Roloff has voiced her concern over her Symphysis Pubis Dysfunction (SPD) as she is set to welcome baby No. 3 in just a matter of weeks.

“To me baby feels very low also my symphysis pubis dysfunction that came on with Bode around 8 months started much earlier with this babe,” Audrey shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 28. “[Thankfully] I’ve been able to manage it with being more proactive this pregnancy … hoping it stays manageable during these final weeks and it’s not horrible postpartum.”

Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Audrey, 30, shares daughter Ember, 4, and son, Bode, 20 months, with her husband, Jeremy Roloff. During her pregnancy with Bode and the months that followed his birth in January 2020, the podcast host experienced SPD, a painful condition that causes your pelvic joints to become stiff or move unevenly. The condition is not harmful to the baby, but the condition could be incredibly painful to the mother.

Simply walking around the farm was about all Audrey could do following the birth of her son. She revealed that during her third pregnancy she has been more proactive, including regular visits to a chiropractor.

On top of the pain she was experiencing because of SPD, the soon-to-be mom of three revealed in February 2020 that she had contracted mastitis four times.

“You could say I’m a professional at fighting this beast now,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

Mastitis is an inflammation of the breast that is caused by a blocked milk duct or bacteria entering the breast causing an infection, according to WebMD.

The Marriage Journal author, who does not know the gender of her and Jeremy’s third child yet, has a hunch. She shared different images of her pregnancy now versus her pregnancy with Ember and Bode on Instagram. A common pregnancy myth is if a mother is carrying the baby high, it will be a girl, but if her stomach is low, it will be a boy.

Audrey Roloff/Instagram

“To Ember, you are ‘baby sister’ already,” Audrey wrote on Instagram. “[But] mama thinks there is another little boy in there. We shall see.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in July, revealing that their third child is expected to arrive in November.