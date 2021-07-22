Growing their brood! Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff revealed she’s pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Jeremy Roloff. The TLC alum has not been shy when it comes to showing off her adorable growing baby bump.

“We’re about to be a family of five! Our little tie-breaker is coming this November!” Audrey wrote via Instagram along with a cute clip of her husband throwing their two children, daughter Ember and son Bode, into the air before tossing up an ultrasound. Their third child is due in November.

The reality TV couple, who wed in September 2014, welcomed their sweet girl in September 2017 followed by their son in January 2020. It isn’t surprising Audrey and Jeremy are wasting no time expanding their crew.

“We’ve always wanted a big family,” the mom of two gushed during an Instagram Q&A in November 2020 while confirming she and Jeremy “absolutely” want “more babies.”

Luckily, Ember already adores being a big sis. “She loves it so much. Always wanting to help me with him, always looking out for him if he’s doing something he’s not supposed to and [she] always wants to play with him,” the podcast host wrote in a separate response. “She loves making him laugh.”

Jeremy and Audrey are still working in the public eye as influencers, authors, podcast hosts and more since announcing their departure from LPBW in July 2018.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last,” Jeremy explained in a statement on social media at the time. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV, and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun.”

Besides babies, the two also document the ups and downs of their marriage for their followers. Luckily, the husband and wife are head over heels for each other.

“Thank you for being an amazing and intentional mom for our kids. Thank you for loving me so well and working so hard. Thank you for being so down to earth and genuinely you. That’s one of the first things I was drawn to in you,” Jeremy wrote in a birthday tribute for Audrey in July. “You are just yourself, comfortable in your own skin, authentic, not trying to be anything or anybody different, and because of that, you draw people in because there’s a freedom there.

He added, “You’re the smartest person I know, the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen, and the best thing that’s happened to me. I hope you feel loved and cherished today, as you are.”

