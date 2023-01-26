Inside LPBW’s Tori and Zach Roloff’s Trip to Disneyland With Their Kids: Photos

Family fun! Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff gave fans an inside look into their trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with their three kids.

Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories over the course of several days to share photos and videos from the vacation. In one snap shared on January 25, the former schoolteacher admitted she “teared up” while taking in the view of Cinderella’s Castle.

Other photos captured Tori, Zach, 32, and their kids Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 8 months, enjoying quality time together.

Tori got into the spirit by wearing sequined Minnie Mouse ears during the trip, while Lilah looked adorable in a white dress with Mickey Mouse designs. Meanwhile, Jackson embraced his inner superhero by wearing a Spiderman baseball cap and shirt.

Throughout the first day of the trip, the family rode several rides, met famous Disney characters and enjoyed the laser light show.

“Do you even have a heart if you don’t cry during this?” Tori wrote alongside a video of the laser light show.

However, Tori wasn’t the only family member that cried during the trip. The reality star shared one photo of Lilah crying as she met Minnie Mouse. “Lilah prefers the characters from a distance,” she captioned the snap, adding that Lilah “can’t stop looking” at the signature she got from Minnie Mouse.

The toddler also didn’t appear to be a fan of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin. “We need some practice with princesses,” Tori captioned a selfie of the mother-daughter duo with Jasmine, in which Lilah looked unamused. “This Jasmine was so good though!”

The family took the vacation just one month after Tori slammed some aspects of their TLC show.

While answering questions from fans via her Instagram Stories on December 27, 2022, Tori was asked to share her “favorite and least favorite” thing about filming LPBW.

“All the misconceptions people have of us and our family because they only get to see what TLC shows them,” the TV personality said of her least favorite part of filming.

Tori then revealed she appreciates that the show allows her to experience “cool things,” meet “awesome people,” the crew and that her family gets “ to share our story (kind of).”

Also during the Q&A, Tori admitted that she doesn’t expect to continue starring on the show for much longer. “I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we’re trying to enjoy it while it’s here!” she answered.

Keep scrolling to see photos from the family’s trip to Disneyland.