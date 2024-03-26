Aubrey O’Day Slams Sean Combs After Homeland Security Raids

Aubrey O’Day is firing shots at former boss Sean “P. Diddy” Combs after two of his homes were raided by Homeland Security in connection to a sex trafficking investigation on Monday, March 25.

“What you sow, you shall reap. I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured,” the Danity Kane alum, 40, wrote via Instagram Stories shortly after the news broke, alongside a headline ​detailing the raid.

Federal agents swarmed the Miami and Los Angeles homes of Diddy, 50, wearing protective vests after they arrived in armored fighting vehicles. The Making the Band alum wasn’t on either of his properties, as he was on his private jet that was circling in Barbuda.

Aubrey went on to post a series of reactions following Diddy’s legal troubles and didn’t hold back her thoughts and feelings.

“… you know it’s bad when you sprinting to Barbuda? I don’t even know the local animal there?” the MTV alum wrote in a follow-up post via Instagram Stories. Aubrey was just getting started as she later shared a post by rapper 50 Cent. The message claimed that Diddy’s private jet that was heading to Cape Verde.

Aubrey O’Day/ Instagram

“Respectfully, I’ve been telling y’all this for 2 decades and did anyone listen? No,” she wrote, before sharing a handful of clips from Making the Band. In one of the final clips, Aubrey and Diddy got into a heated argument about the group next to Danity Kane’s Aundrea Fimbres, Dawn Richard, Wanita “D. Woods” and Shannon Bex. It got so bad that Dawn attempted to interfere before Diddy rapidly stood up and said it gets “dark and lonely” seemingly at the top.

“Old boy said it first … it gets ‘dark and lonely!’ Some people stand on business, and some use the money they robbed for decades of their artist’s pockets to flee the country,” Aubrey wrote via Instagram Stories. “I know I’m not on a pj trying to have the pilot hit U turns left and right trying to find a spot with a non extradition treaty. I said what I said.”

Finally, the series ended with a clip of the show where Aubrey compared Diddy’s management of Danity Kane to a “pimp and hoe situation.”

“You can say a lot of things about me … but I have always kept it [100], for decades,” the text wrote over the video.

As for Diddy, he was spotted pacing outside the Miami ​house hours after the raids took place. The Sean John founder’s sons, Justin and King Combs, were inside Diddy’s Beverly Hills estate when the federal ​raid occurred. They were detained and photographed handcuffed outside of the home. Justin, 30, and King, 25, were not arrested and later grabbed their belongings from the house and left on separate occasions, according to TMZ.

The raids and Diddy’s connection to a sex trafficking investigation comes four months after his longtime ex-girlfriend Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against him. Cassie accused Diddy of rape and physical abuse, according to the documents obtained by In Touch. The case was quickly settled after they reached a settlement, resulting in Diddy paying Cassie $30 million.

That said, Diddy still proclaimed his innocence.

“Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” Diddy’s lawyer in a statement. “He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”