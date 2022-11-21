Exclusive Aubrey O’Day’s Song ‘Couple Goals’ Has Debuted on Her OnlyFans Page: ‘I Can’t Wait For the Shock’

Aubrey O’Day debuted her new song, “Couple Goals,” on her OnlyFans along with the fully uncensored music video on Monday, November 21.

“This is Aubrey’s way of finally touching on her relationship with Pauly D from Jersey Shore, whom she wrote the song about and has never come forward and honestly addressed what went on in that relationship,” a press release for her new music read. “She’s also revealing her new alternative rock sound as she transitions out of one genre of music to a new one!”

Fans will be able to see the full uncensored music video, directed by Aubrey and Alfredo Flores, and song only on Aubrey’s OnlyFans page, here. Additionally, the “Couple Goals” — written by Aubrey and produced by Aubrey, Jukebox, and Mari Maupin — is available on Apple Music, here.

The former Danity Kane songstress – who dated the MTV star from 2015 to 2018 – exclusively told In Touch that she “took a lot of time” to recover following the “trauma” of their relationship.

“It took a long time for me to take ownership and accountability for not loving myself properly and allowing [the trauma],” Aubrey, 38, told In Touch exclusively ahead of her video launch. “That’s the hardest part, when you have to forgive yourself.”

Aubrey O’Day

According to Aubrey, Pauly (real name: Paul Delvecchio Jr.) was unfaithful with multiple women throughout their relationship and would “gaslight” her when she confronted him with cheating accusations.

“It was too consistent every weekend, same conversations. And if you’re not guilty then why are there parties happening where you take the girls’ cell phones at the door?” she questioned. “There was never really any phone proof, but there was always something coming at me. I’ve never been in a relationship like that.”

The Jersey Shore star has previously denied cheating on Aubrey, telling Page Six in 2019 that he has “never cheated on any girlfriend [he’s] had in [his] life.”

Aubrey – who strips down in the fully uncensored music video shared exclusively via OnlyFans – went on to say that she has put her dating life on the back burner as she focuses on her career.

“Right now, I’m just, I’m building my business. I love what I’ve created for OnlyFans. I love being able to bring music over to the platform,” the “Show Stopper” singer said. “This music video is everything. I can’t wait for the shock and awe, um, because you can be naked and express yourself sexually and it can still look like art and be beautiful,” she continued before adding that she hopes to “show [other women] how to do it.”