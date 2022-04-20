Rapper A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Athelaston Mayers) has been in the musical spotlight since 2011, going on to receive countless recognitions and earn several awards later on. Throughout his successful career, his net worth grew to a whopping $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A$AP Rocky Is Part of a Hip Hop Group

Prior to earning widespread success on his own, the “Fashion Killa” artist joined the hip-hop collective group, A$AP Mob. The group, which he is still a part of, consists of different industry collaborators from fellow rappers to fashion designers.

A$AP Rocky Has His Own Merchandising Brand

Aside from his musical work, the “Praise the Lord” singer also owns his own agency, AWGE, which sells merchandise.

Not only that, but Rocky has also collaborated with fashion designers, including friend Raf Simons, and other labels, such as Guess. In February 2016, the fashion company and the rapper released their collaboration titled “Gue$$,” inspired by his appreciation for the brand’s 1990s vintage styles.

A$AP Rocky Is a Record Producer

While he is also a strong performer, A$AP Rocky works as a record producer under the pseudonym Lord Flacko.

A$AP Rocky Has Earned Multiple Award Nominations

The Harlem, New York, native has received awards from BET, MTV Video Music Awards Japan and an MTV Woodie.

In terms of other accolades, A$AP Rocky has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, two MTV Europe Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards and six World Music Awards so far in his career.

A$AP Rocky Is Expecting His First Child With Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and singer Rihanna began dating in 2020 following a longtime friendship. In January 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, becoming a fan-favorite as they proudly walked around showing off the Savage X Fenty founder’s growing baby bump.

A$AP Rocky Has Had a Few Run-Ins With the Law

Throughout his life, A$AP Rocky has faced multiple run-ins with the law. One of his most noteworthy incidents was when the “Wave Gods” rapper, who was previously found guilty of assault in Sweden following an altercation in Stockholm, was arrested on April 20, 2022, for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a shooting that occurred in November 2021, per a press release shared via Twitter by the LAPD that day. At the time of his arrest, A$AP had arrived off a private plane with Rihanna from a vacation in Barbados.

“On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m, an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue in the Hollywood area,” the document read. “The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot. Detectives worked diligently to investigate and corroborate the reporting information, which helped identify the suspect involved.”