Congratulations are in order for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky! The “Diamonds” singer is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with the “Fashion Killa” rapper.

Rihanna, 33, and A$AP, 33, were photographed out and about in New York City over the weekend of January 28, where they revealed their joyous news! The Fenty Beauty founder exposed her growing baby bump underneath a pink puffer jacket paired with distressed jeans and lots of gold jewelry.

DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Rihanna and A$AP (real name: Rakim Mayers) also held hands and looked at each other lovingly while walking in the snow.

Although the Savage X Fenty mogul and the Harlem, New York, native sparked romance rumors several times over the years, including all the way back in 2013, it wasn’t until May 2021 that A$AP publicly spoke about their relationship.

“So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One,” the BET Hip Hop Award winner gushed in an interview with GQ magazine at the time.

Moreover, A$AP revealed that Rihanna “absolutely” inspires his music. “I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of,” he said.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Both the “Love on the Brain” singer and A$AP have spoken candidly about wanting to start a family. The Barbados native said she wanted to become a mother “more than anything in life” during an interview with Interview Magazine in June 2019. During his 2021 interview with GQ, the “Praise the Lord” rapper said he would “absolutely” be ready to become a father if it was his “destiny.”

“I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad,” he gushed. “I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Prior to settling down with A$AP, Rihanna dated Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. “After trying to make it work, they decided to go their separate ways,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style of the pair’s January 2020 breakup. “She thought their differences made them stronger but ultimately, for Hassan, dating an international pop star wasn’t going to work.”

As for A$AP, he’s been romantically linked to A-list women like Chanel Iman, Iggy Azalea, Kendall Jenner and Teyana Taylor.

Thankfully, RiRi and A$AP “have a ton in common,” a second source told Life & Style. “They’re creative, very family-oriented and they make each other laugh. The best part is that they were friends first, which helps. It’s the basis for a great romantic relationship.”

As it stands, Rihanna and A$AP have yet to reveal their child’s due date or sex.