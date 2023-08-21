Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s family has grown! The couple, who began dating in 2019, welcomed their second child in August 2023. While Rihanna and A$AP are mostly private when it comes to their kids, they have shared a few details about their family and what it’s like to be parents.

Who Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Kids?

Rihanna announced her first pregnancy in January 2022 with a photo shoot featuring her baby bump. She and A$AP later welcomed their son, RZA Athelston Mayerson, on May 13, 2022, although his name was kept secret for 11 months. The boy’s moniker is an homage to Wu-Tang Clan’s frontman and rapper RZA.

Rihanna sent the internet into a frenzy when she debuted her baby bump at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February 2023, confirming her second pregnancy. She then gave birth to their second child in August 2023, In Touch confirmed.

“Rihanna and A$AP [Rocky] kept the news very hush-hush,” a source said ​exclusively. “They only shared it with close friends and family. They just want to focus all their attention on their beautiful new baby right now.”

The sex and name of Rihanna and A$AP’s second child is still under wraps at the time of publication.

What Rihanna and A$AP Have Said About Parenthood

Rihanna admitted in April 2022 that the news of her first pregnancy was a surprise to her and A$AP, as they weren’t really “planning” on expanding their family.

“But certainly not planning against it,” she said in an interview. “I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f–k says it has to be that way? I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

Courtesy of A$AP Rocky/ Instagram

When she and A$AP became parents, though, everything changed.

“I’m living for my son. Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account,” Rihanna revealed on the “Process with Nate Burleson” podcast in February 2023. “Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it’s not worth it. Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy, it just got better with him. It’s so much hard work but nothing is more fulfilling than that.”

Likewise, A$AP said he reevaluated his priorities when their first child was born.

“It’s beautiful. Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want. I don’t have time for anything that isn’t priorities,” he said in a December 2022 interview. “I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man. It’s lit right now. I can’t even describe it.”