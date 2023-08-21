And baby makes four! Rihanna gave birth to baby No. 2 earlier this month, welcoming her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, In Touch can confirm.

“Rihanna and A$AP [Rocky] kept the news very hush-hush,” a source ​exclusively tells In Touch. “They only shared it with close friends and family. They just want to focus all their attention on their beautiful new baby right now.”

The former Savage x Fenty CEO first revealed her second pregnancy during her highly anticipated return to the stage at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February.

RiRi opened the February 12 show with her hit “Bitch Better Have My Money,” wearing an all-red ensemble while performing on a suspended stage. RiRi then sang her other hits, including “We Found Love, “Rude Boy” and “Work.” While she sang, Rihanna seemingly cradled her growing baby bump, sending fans into a frenzy.

The source added that the “Disturbia” singer and A$AP Rocky – who were first linked following her split from Hassan Jameel in early 2020 – felt like the Super Bowl was the “ideal occasion to debut her bump” because it’s the “biggest sports event of the year.”

“Having come from a big family herself, Rihanna feels blessed that she’ll have two kids so close in age, to look out for each other, and jokes it’s almost like having twins!” the insider said.

The couple’s news of baby No. 2 came as a shock to fans as they had just welcomed their first child, son RZA, 9 months prior.

“I don’t think she quite realized how fertile a woman is after giving birth, and was surprised to conceive again so quickly [after her son]!” the insider continues. “But it’s a welcomed surprise!”

The mother of two opened up about how her life changed after meeting her baby boy, saying, “I’m living for my son.”

“Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account,” she said during a February 2023 appearance on the “Process with Nate Burleson” podcast. “Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it’s not worth it. Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It’s very small and cloudy, it just got better with him. It’s so much hard work but nothing is more fulfilling than that.”