Former Are You the One? contestants have made serious allegations about the MTV show. Some season 5 cast members allege a racist act and sexual assault were covered up and the game was rigged by producers so no one would win the prize money.

Lighthearted Entertainment, the production company that made season 5 of the reality show, is facing an investigation from MTV after cast member Gianna Hammer claimed via TikTok that she was “drugged” by producers and alleged she was “sexually assaulted” by another cast member while shooting season 5 in fall 2016.

The Ohio native was on anti-anxiety medicine Zoloft during filming and would regularly take a pill in the morning to have ample time before drinking in the evening. One night during filming, Gianna said in her TikTok videos she was “trashed” during a particular wild party and production allegedly pulled her aside to take another dose of her medicine to “calm down.”

The single mom said the “last thing” she remembered was trying to turn down the pill because she wasn’t supposed to mix her meds with alcohol. Production assured her it “would be alright,” and she took the Zoloft. The MTV star noted she has no personal recollection of what ensued the rest of the night, and the next day, the crew members denied giving her the extra dose of medication.

According to Gianna, producers told her the following morning she was in bed with a male cast member when some of her costars came in and pulled her out of the room because they heard her turning down his advances.

Although producers told her at the time “nothing happened,” she claimed they “pressured” her to let him stay on the show. Instead of sending him home, they made him sleep on a couch instead of the communal bedroom for the rest of the season. Gianna signed an NDA agreement, promising not to talk about it, and production said none of that night would air on television.

Lighthearted Entertainment denied Gianna’s claims in a statement to Daily Beast.

“We are confident that any review will confirm the safety [protocols] that we have long had in place on the sets of Are You The One?,” Lighthearted Entertainment said. “We deny the allegations made by the former contestant; throughout the eight seasons of the show, no contestant has reported an incident of sexual assault to Lighthearted.”

AYTO season 9 production has been paused while MTV launches an investigation following Gianna’s claims, Deadline reported on April 18.

“We take these issues very seriously and have paused production/casting to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations, the third-party production company and further review our internal safety protocols,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement.

Gianna isn’t the only one with disturbing allegations from filming. Keep scrolling for everything we know about the scandal surrounding Are You the One?