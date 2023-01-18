Brother and sister up in arms. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown slammed her brother Paedon Brown in a brutal video amid their feud.

“He is still the sexist, homophobic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser that he has always been for several years,” the TLC personality, 21, said in the clip, which was shared by an Instagram fan account on Tuesday, January 17. “He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing, and I would strongly advise taking anything he says as fact. I would advise against giving him any kind of support even if you’re just watching the kind of content he puts out.”

Gwen seemingly made the comments about her brother during a Live video on her Patreon account six days after Paedon went live on YouTube with blogger John Yates on January 11, where he seemingly hinted at his feud with his sister.

“Gwendlyn has cut most of us off because we’re all sexist, racist homophobes,” the National Guard graduate said, before sarcastically adding, “Yes, we are all sexist, racist homophobes. But because I’m a white male and a soldier, I’m sexist.”

Courtesy of Paedon Brown/Instagram

While it’s unclear when Gwendlyn and Paedon’s feud began, the Salt Lake City resident shocked fans when he admitted that he had previously physically assaulted his sister.

“Many years ago, I messed up. I hit Gwen,” Paedon admitted in a TikTok Live video in March 2022. “I slapped Gwen after some words were exchanged, and I took it too far and I slapped her. And she thinks that I might do it again, and she’s scared of me, which is OK. I’m not gonna argue with her. I’m not gonna fight on that.”

He then pointed out that their mother, Christine Brown, was “well aware of this” ordeal. In addition to Paedon and Gwendlyn, Christine, 50, also shares kids Mykelti, Aspyn, Ysabel and Truely with her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

“Mom is trying to help her,” Paedon continued. “Mom knows I would never [hurt her again]. I know I would never, but it hurts me thinking that my sister thinks I want to hurt her. I don’t. I don’t want to hurt my sister. But she thinks I do, and I’m going to wait until she feels OK to talk to me, to talk to her. It is very important that my sister [feels] safe around me.”

At the time, Gwendlyn did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.