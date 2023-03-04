Yikes! Sister Wives star Meri Brown has been slammed by critics for her expensive Lizzie’s Heritage Inn retreats. Most of the time, her bed-and-breakfast was criticized for its prices.

During season 12 of the hit TLC reality series, Meri first revealed that she wanted to take over the Parowan, Utah, inn. Although her former husband, Kody Brown, wasn’t initially keen on the idea, the plural family later warmed up to it, and Meri has proudly promoted her bed-and-breakfast ever since then.

The reality TV star’s inn has received accolades in the past, including the Official Best of America’s “Best Country Inn” award in 2018 and 2019.

Meri even added a personal touch to the location, including beautiful antiques and a simplistic, country theme for guests to enjoy.

However, her inn quickly faced the wrath from fans after she promoted the hotel’s first-ever retreat in November 2022, which offered a package that ranged in price from “$4,500 to $6,400 depending on if you want the VIP treatment or not,” she said in a Facebook video at the time.

The four-day retreat’s packages included breakfast, lunch and dinner, with Meri explaining that the occasion would offer a “weekend of adventure.” She elaborated that the getaway was intended to focus on “inspiration” and “connection.”

Upon noticing the sky-high costs, fans took to the comments section under Meri’s video to weigh in about the expenses.

“Wow! That pricing is absolutely insane! You have officially lost my respect,” one person wrote, whereas another pointed out, “Yikes. I can go to Disney World for that price.”

Nevertheless, the former sister wife kept her head up and reflected on the backlash in an Instagram post following the retreat.

“Inner peace and self-reflection is something many of us forget about, as we go along our day to day being busy, taking care of all the daily tasks, and serving others,” Meri captioned her post at the time. “It’s so important to take time to tune out the noise and distractions so you can figure out what is most important to YOU. … Don’t let yourself get distracted by the voices of others, voices that have no part in your story. Live your life with passion and joy! Remember, you’re worthy of having all you want in your life. You deserve it, and you’re worth it!”

However, this wasn’t the last time that the Sister Wives cast member has encountered backlash from fans for her bed-and-breakfast. She was slammed by countless online users once again in January 2023 for boasting about a similar excursion with exorbitant prices.

