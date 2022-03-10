Speaking out. Sister Wives star Kody Brown’s son Paedon Brown admitted to physically assaulting his sister Gwendlyn “Gwen” Brown in the past.

“Many years ago, I messed up. I hit Gwen,” the TLC personality, 23, revealed in a TikTok Live video, which was screen-recorded and posted by a Reddit user on Tuesday, March 8.

“I slapped Gwen after some words were exchanged, and I took it too far and I slapped her,” he continued. “And she thinks that I might do it again, and she’s scared of me, which is OK. I’m not gonna argue with her. I’m not gonna fight on that.”

Paedon then explained how their mom, Christine Brown, is “well aware of this” matter.

“Mom is trying to help her,” he added. “Mom knows I would never [hurt her again]. I know I would never, but it hurts me thinking that my sister thinks I want to hurt her. I don’t. I don’t want to hurt my sister. But she thinks I do, and I’m going to wait until she feels OK to talk to me, to talk to her.”

Toward the end of the recorded clip, Paedon insisted he wants Gwendlyn, 20, to “feel safe.”

“It is very important that my sister [feels] safe around me,” he concluded.

Gwendlyn did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Two weeks prior, the construction worker described his relationship with his father in comparison to his 17 siblings, whom Kody, 53, shares with other wives, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. He noted that he is more distant from the businessman and the rest of the plural family, primarily because he lives in St. George, Utah, whereas they live in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“It’s what it is,” he told Us Weekly, before adding that he’s “not really” jealous of the closer relationship between his dad and his brothers and sisters. “I don’t live there. … So, of course, I’m not nearly as close with him as they are.”

Not only that, but Paedon also said he only sees his mom, 49, “once a month,” as she moved from the Arizona-based home to Murray, Utah, one month prior to announcing her split from Kody in November 2021.

Aside from Paedon and Gwendlyn, Christine and Kody share daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Ysabel, and Truely. The Wyoming native also shares one daughter, Mariah, with Meri, 51, and six kids Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with Janelle, 52. He is a stepfather to Robyn’s three kids from a previous marriage, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna, and he and Robyn also share two biological children, son Solomon and daughter Ariella.

After he spiritually and legally wed Meri in 1990, Kody added second wife Janelle to the family during a spiritual wedding ceremony in 1993, followed by Christine, whom he wed spiritually in 1994. In May 2010, he and Robyn spiritually married. The businessman later legally divorced Meri in 2014 so that he could legally tie the knot with Robyn to adopt her children. Kody and Robyn legally wed in December 2014, but he remained spiritually married to Meri.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.