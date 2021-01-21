What a journey! Sister Wives stars Meri and Kody Brown have weathered a catfish scandal, reality TV drama and more throughout their 30 years together. After feuding in season 14 of the reality series, fans couldn’t help but speculate the duo was on the verge of a split — until Meri set the record straight about their relationship status. Keep reading to find out where Kody and Meri stand now.

Are Meri and Kody Still Together?

The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 50, didn’t mince words when addressing breakup rumors in December 2020. “Let’s just clarify something here,” Meri wrote alongside a photo with her longtime love, 52. “I don’t owe anyone an explanation, but I’ll do it anyway,” she added while breaking her silence on the matter. “It comes down to this. My relationship with him is MY relationship with him.”

“I love him,” Meri continued. “I love my family. I’m committed. I have 30 years in this. We struggle. We communicate. We repair relationships as the parties involved are willing and able. I’m an independent person who does her own thing. I travel a lot. (Well, pre-COVID that is.) I have multiple businesses. I have many friends. I have male friends, (gasp! shocker!) and I won’t apologize for that.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

What Has Kody Said About Their Status?

In an April 2020 episode, the father of 18 explained to viewers that he and Meri aren’t “interested in a breakup” after building a life together. “It’s about commitment,” Kody shared. “Why break something up that is fixable?”

Meri and Kody divorced in 2014 so he could legally marry fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her three children from a past marriage — a move many fans felt led to their relationship woes over the years.

“Meri and I had a very fast courtship with a lot of expectations … I didn’t know who I was marrying, and, as things unfolded, I started to become very troubled, even bitter, by the situation I was in,” the TLC dad admitted in a counseling session. “I got to a point where I was ready to wash my hands.”

Did the Catfish Scandal Cause More Issues?

The Sister Wives patriarch previously called Meri’s catfish scandal “a wake-up call,” but highlighted their “problem ran much deeper than that.”

Courtesy Christine Brown/Instagram

Have They Shared Their Plans for the Future?

TLC has yet to confirm if the famous family will be returning for another season, but Meri did recently share a life update while celebrating her 50th birthday.

“Every single one of these experiences has shaped me to be who I am today. And I’m happy with me,” the mom of one wrote on January 16, 2021. “I’m looking into the future with the full intention of living it to the fullest. I’ll take on the challenges, I’ll beat the odds, I’ll succeed, I’ll fail, I’ll learn, I’ll keep going.”