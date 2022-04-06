Getting serious! Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson have been linked since October 2021 when she hosted Saturday Night Live. During a recent interview, the SKIMS founder gave a major update on their relationship and said she’s “very happy” being with the comedian.

“I am a, like, relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kim, 41, said after being asked by Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts how serious the pair’s relationship is in a preview of her sit-down interview that will air on Wednesday, April 6.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also revealed in the snippet released on Tuesday that she is taking things slowly with the SNL star, but that doesn’t mean their relationship isn’t progressing.

Kim added that she’s “very content, and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Pete, 28, and Kim’s romance began after they were seen holding hands while on a roller coaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm on October 30, 2021. The two shut down claims that they were just friends after Kim was spotted with the Big Time Adolescence actor on dinner dates in his native town of New York City.

On November 17, 2021, the beauty mogul and comedian went Instagram official-ish when rapper Flavor Flav posted an Instagram birthday tribute to Pete. They celebrated Pete’s birthday alongside momager Kris Jenner while wearing matching pajamas.

The couple went Instagram official on March 11 during a carousel of photos posted on Kim’s account. Pete and the KKW founder had a fun hotel photo shoot while blowing air-kisses to one another.

Kim wasn’t the only family member gushing over her blossoming relationship. In the Good Morning America TikTok preview, Khloé Kardashian and Kris, 66, also chimed in with their thoughts on Kim and Pete’s relationship, and it’s safe to say … they approve!

“He just makes her laugh,” Khloé, 37, said. “And she laughs all the time.”

Kris also had raving reviews on her daughter’s love interest, revealing that Pete is “great.”

On November 5, 2021, Pete’s ever so recognizable voice was heard in Khloé’s Instagram Story of Kim singing karaoke. The family, including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, had an infamous Kardashian karaoke night for Kris’ 66th birthday.

“All right, I’m done,” Kim said as she was singing Usher’s “U Remind Me.” Everyone in the room encouraged the reality star to keep singing where Pete was heard yelling, “Oh, come on!”

Gotta love a supportive boyfriend!