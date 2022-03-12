Kourtney Kardashian is no stranger to the ripple effects of showing one’s life on reality television. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said in her family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, she’s keeping some of her romance with Travis Barker private — taking a different approach this time around.

“I definitely hold my relationship really close,” Kourtney, 42, said in a Variety interview on Friday, March 11. “It’s so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I’ve learned a lot of lessons. There is a lot of us on there, and we’ve had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we’re together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life.”

While the mother of three’s relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, 46, is not her main storyline on the show, Travis wasn’t shy when it came time to film.

“He obviously has a full-time job and a full career, so it’s not his thing, but I think he’s happy to, and we have had so much fun while we’ve been filming certain things that we’re doing, so I’ll just invite the producers to come along,” Kourtney said.

She also cleared up speculations from some fans that she did not want to be involved in the show, as she has been vocal in the past about her lack of desire to film.

“I’ve seen a lot of commentary about the Hulu trailer like, ‘Kourtney looks miserable already.’ The day we filmed that teaser, I was super sick. I was so sick for two days, like I should not have been out of bed. I’m not a good faker, so my face just looks like I’m sick,” the KUWTK alum said.

Kourtney said she is “protecting [her] energy” this time around, because the original E! reality show, which ended last year after 20 seasons, became a “toxic environment” for her.

“I think it was in a time when I maybe felt more insecure or not in the greatest relationships,” the Poosh founder said.

Travis and Kourtney sparked romance rumors as early as 2019, but their relationship wasn’t confirmed until January 2021 when the two were spotted hanging out together at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs vacation home. The couple became engaged that October, with the rocker popping the question whilst seaside surrounded by hundreds of red roses.

It seems the reality TV star felt revitalized after a hiatus from filming. Now, she’s focusing on growth.

“There was definitely a time where I thought ‘I don’t want to film.’ I love simplicity. Like, it really makes me happy. I just need simplicity. But by having some time to breathe in between things, for the first time, after stopping Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I felt like, ‘Oh, I actually have time to sit down and have some lunch.’”

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.