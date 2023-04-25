Still going strong! 90 Day Fiancé stars Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies were spotted holding hands amid rumors they are filming a new season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

In the snap shared by blogger, Mac and Chisme, on Tuesday, April 25, the TLC personalities were spotted smiling while holding hands at the San Diego airport, which happens to be Jamal’s mother, Kim Menzie’s hometown.

The recent public appearance comes almost one month after In Touch exclusively confirmed that the 90 Day: The Single Life couple was “together again.”

“They truly do have strong feelings for one another,” a source told In Touch on March 29. “And are not together for TV.”

The insider added that Jamal and Veronica, who are both represented by Dominique Enchinton owner of Dominton Talent House, “genuinely want to be with one another” and “are giving it a go” when it comes to their relationship.

Prior to the source’s confirmation, the 90 Day Fiancé personalities were spotted getting cozy while on vacation in Mexico.

Blogger John Yates took to Instagram on March 15 to share photos captured of the reality TV personalities enjoying their vacation south of the border. One photo was snapped of the flames ordering a drink at the bar, while another was captured of them outside, hanging in the sun. In the caption, John explained that the rumored couple was in Mexico to celebrate Kim’s birthday.

In Touch previously confirmed in December 2022 that the Charlotte, North Carolina, 37, native was dating her franchise costar, 27, following her split from Justin Foster on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life. “They’re having fun,” a separate insider exclusively told In Touch about the new couple at the time.

During the season 3 tell-all, which aired that same month, Jamal and Veronica gave more insight into how the fling began — revealing that the lead sourcing relationship manager was the one to first reach out as she asked for trip recommendations to visit San Diego.

“I was like anything, you know, I should see or things like that, and he was like, ‘I will be in San Diego, and I will meet you and take you to dinner if you would like,’” she told host Shaun Robinson. “I didn’t expect it to go anywhere, but we just really, really hit it off.”

Courtesy of Veronica Rodriguez/Instagram

While Jamal and Veronica admitted to spending the night together, they mutually agreed to not pursue a relationship as Jamal was still seeing other women. While the mom of one wasn’t playing the field just yet, she was open to the idea.

While Veronica’s best friend, Tim Malcolm, who was also present at the special, suspected that the Cuban beauty wasn’t comfortable yet with telling Jamal “to get rid of the other girls” — the California native and Veronica sparked split rumors in January 2023 after she seemingly went public with a mystery man.

In the zoomed-in photo, Veronica’s date nuzzled her neck while she gave the camera a flirty smile. The TLC alum gave no hints about her new partner’s identity.

Only a week later, Jamal held an Instagram Q&A with fans where he hinted his relationship with Veronica hadn’t fizzled out.

“Hey man, I’m actually doing alright. You know, day by day. Veronica is good, we are both in high spirits,” he said in a video message in response to a fan who asked how he and Veronica were doing on January 16. “You know, we’re doing good. So, and thank you for saying we look good together, appreciate it.”