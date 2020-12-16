MTV/Netflix

Even if Brittany Baldassari and Adam Kuhn weren’t each other’s Perfect Match on Are You the One? season 1, they definitely didn’t let that stop them from hooking up throughout the whole experience. In fact, Brittany and Adam were by far one of the most entertaining — and explosive! — couples in the house. To find out where the pair stands today, keep reading.

Brittany and Adam immediately hit it off:

Based on looks alone, Brittany and Adam had an instant connection. It was clear they were very attracted to each other … but could that sustain a meaningful relationship? Well, yes and no.

By episode 2, “The Temptation of Chris T,” Brittany started to talk about marriage and Adam quickly began to pull back. Even so, the reality TV duo proceeded to hook up in nearly every episode after the fact. Eventually, it was confirmed that Brittany’s Perfect Match was Joey Dillon and Adam’s Perfect Match was Shanley McIntee.

Brittany and Adam competed on Battle of the Exes II:

In 2015, Brittany and Adam teamed up to compete on MTV’s Battle of the Exes 11. By that point, the AYTO? alums had two very different interpretations of their relationship.

“It took me an entire season of Are You the One? to get her away from me. I literally had to yell at her to explain that I don’t like her,” Adam explained. “He thought I was getting really clingy, which wasn’t true,” Brittany reasoned. “I just was being very loyal to him.” Ultimately, they lost in episode 7, “Don’t Forget About Me,” and were sent home.

Brittany and Adam aren’t together:

As of 2020, the former MTV fan favorites have seemingly moved on from their on-again, off-again relationship. Brittany hosts a lifestyle sports podcast and is dating free agent MLB pitcher Ryan Dull. For Adam’s part, he resides in Austin, Texas, and appears to be single. While Brittany is extremely active on social media, Adam hasn’t posted on Instagram since 2019.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Are You the One? are available to stream on Netflix.