Here's Where Ethan and Amber From 'Are You the One?' Season 1 Stand Today

Courtesy of Amber Lee Diamond/Instagram

Whether you watched MTV’s Are You the One? when it debuted in 2014 or you’re currently binge-watching the reality series on Netflix, it’s safe to say you’re a fan of Ethan Diamond and Amber Lee. After all, the reality TV couple stole the hearts of viewers everywhere with their easy-going relationship and strong connection. Question is, are the AYTO alums still together today? Keep reading to find out!

Ethan and Amber were each other’s Perfect Match:

While Ethan and Amber eventually ended up together, the pair did have a few hiccups along the way. In episode 5, “Double Shot,” Amber started to doubt her feelings for Ethan and instead, decided Adam Kuhn was her Perfect Match. Thankfully, by the following episode, things between Amber and Adam fizzled out and she was right back in Ethan’s arms.

However, during episode 8, “Getting Dumped On,” Kayla Lusby revealed Ethan kissed her a few days after the group moved into the house. Of course, this led to a lot of drama but ultimately, Amber and Ethan put it behind them and their relationship prevailed.

Ethan and Amber got engaged during “The Aftermatch”:

After season 1 aired, MTV hosted a reunion special for the AYTO cast. In between all of the fights and never-before-seen footage, Ethan got down on one knee and popped the question. He and Amber got married later in 2014.

Courtesy of Amber Lee Diamond/Instagram

Ethan and Amber have two daughters:

Fun fact: Ethan and Amber are the longest-lasting couple in Are You the One? history! As of 2020, they are still happily married and share two beautiful daughters. Additionally, they never miss an opportunity to gush over each other and their family on social media.

“Since I met you in 2013, every single year has been an INSANE adventure. Not even sure how we even keep up with our own lives. I guess that’s what happens when you find a true life partner and challenge each other — you build an empire,” Amber gushed on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in February 2020. “You are a true king and our girls will be queens because of you.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of Are You the One? are available to stream on Netflix.