Amy Slaton, who rose to fame on the TLC series 1000-Lb. Sisters, now has child endangerment charges to add to her long list of woes — and friends of the television personality are blaming those who groomed her for TV stardom.

“She’s struggled with many problems since finding TV fame, including bipolar disorder and a messy split,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the 36-year-old, whose ex Michael Halterman filed for divorce in March 2023 after four years of marriage.

“Now drugs are complicating things,” the source adds, pointing to Amy’s arrest on September 2 on charges of drug possession and child endangerment.

At the time, Amy was visiting the Tennessee Safari Park with her two young sons, Glenn and Gage, and a man named Brian Scott Lovvorn. She was reportedly bitten by a camel, which resulted in a 911 call.

“Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the police department shared via a Facebook post. The reality star was “arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.”

Despite being transported out of the zoo on a stretcher, Amy was “booked into the Crockett County Jail.”

Crockett County Sheriff’s Department via Getty Images

Though Amy pleaded not guilty to drug possession and child endangerment charges during a court hearing on September 5, friends of the reality TV personality are concerned by her erratic behavior.

“Everyone in Amy’s life is petrified she’ll be six feet under unless something drastic happens,” says In Touch‘s source, adding that friends are also wondering who this guy “she’s hooked up with” is, referring to Brian. “It does look very dark and deadly.”

People are noticing the drastic changes in Amy’s life. “Her mood’s never been darker,” the source shares. “Fans and people in her life feel she’s a victim of exploitation. These demons she’s had have been amplified to a toxic degree by putting her on camera.”

Amy has been starring alongside sister Tammy Slaton on 1000-Lb. Sisters since 2020. She had bariatric surgery in 2019 and lost more than 175 pounds by the end of 2023. However, that proved to be a difficult year for Amy after Michael filed for divorce that March.

Earlier this year, Amy began documenting a new romance with a man named Kevin, but by March, they had seemingly broken up, as she hinted that she was newly single on social media. “Life is already hard,” she told fans. “I don’t want to be around anyone who makes it worse.”

“Now she’s facing drug and child endangerment charges,” the source points out (she is scheduled to appear back in Crockett County Court on November 7). “It’s a horrible scenario where she has very few people to turn to.”

Adds the insider, “Her finances are in the toilet. Many around her think it’ll be a miracle if Amy comes out of this alive.”

TLC confirmed on September 10 that 1000-Lb. Sisters would officially be returning for season 6. It is scheduled to premiere on the network on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.