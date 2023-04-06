On to the next! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick is sharing her new boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella, with the world during the show’s sixth season. The reality star’s new romance comes almost one year after her divorce from ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, was finalized in May 2022. Keep scrolling to learn more about Vinny and his relationship with Angelina!

When Did Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella Start Dating?

Angelina revealed that she was dating someone who also happened to be named Vinny – alluding to costar Vinny Guadagnino – during a season 5 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which aired in September 2022.

Courtesy of Angelina Pivarnick/ Instagram

The pair met on Instagram and have been going strong ever since.

Has Vinny Tortorella Appeared on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’?

Fans first met Vinny – whom the cast refers to as “Vinny 2.0” – during the show’s sixth season during a March 2023 episode.

“We’re getting a little bit more serious. Things have been heating up between us and we’re definitely moving along in our relationship,” Angelina said in the episode after Vinny kissed her and surprised her with roses. “He’s from Staten Island and yes his name is Vinny. What are the f–king odds of that?”

The pair made their red carpet debut at the Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere in February 2023. Later that month, a fan account named @mtv_reality_teaa posted a photo via Instagram of the pair at a wedding.

Viewers will get to know Angelina’s new man after he joins the cast for their New Orleans trip during the show’s episode premiering on April 6, 2023.

During a sneak-peak of the episode, the “Queen of Staten Island” greeted Vinny privately while her costars and their kiddos hit the town for a “family fun day.” Upon reuniting, Angelina couldn’t help but melt over her beau.

“This is something I need at this point in my life. I didn’t feel loved in my last relationship. I would literally wear lingerie walking around the house half-naked and he wouldn’t even look at me,” she said in a confessional clip. “Going into a relationship where the guy likes to be intimate, tells you how beautiful you are – I mean, Vin can’t get his hands off me. It’s a different world and it feels so good to be loved.”

What is Vinny Tortorella’s Job?

Vinny 2.0 is a model who holds an accounting degree from Wagner College. He is not active on social media.

How Old is Vinny Tortorella?

Angelina joked he was 19 when first talking about him to her castmates but has since clarified her comment.

“People think he’s a 19 year old that lives in my garage and I’m like…what!?” Angelina told TooFab in January 2023. “Where did that come from? Did you see that episode where I said he was 19? He’s not 19. He’s in his 30s.”