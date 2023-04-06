Before Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiered in April 2018, MTV viewers kept up with the series’ predecessor, Jersey Shore, throughout the 2000s. With cast members Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, DJ Pauly D, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart’ Giancola, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino and more, fans were eager to watch the group’s drama unfold. But since onscreen drama can sometimes be unbelievable, some viewers wonder whether the MTV series was scripted.

Is ‘Jersey Shore’ Scripted?

Despite speculation that the show may be staged, several cast members have shut down the rumors over the years. During a February 2023 appearance on the “BFFs” podcast, Snooki claimed that the Real Housewives shows were staged, but not Jersey Shore.

“Yeah, Housewives is totally scripted,” she said. “Our original show, nothing was manufactured. Nothing was scripted. We were in a house 24/7 with cameras in our faces for a full month.”

Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Is ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Scripted?

The spinoff series, according to the cast members, is not scripted either, as Pauly D emphasized to Bustle in November 2018, seven months after the show first aired on MTV.

“We don’t have a script,” he noted. “Never had a script for 10 years, not even a little bit, not even a little bit. The only thing we have is a book that tells us the places that we’re allowed to film. We tell the producers where we wanna go, we can’t go alone, that’s it.”

Nearly five years later, Snooki and JWoww echoed their castmate’s sentiment during their February 2023 interview on the “BFFs” podcast, with Nicole explaining that producers are a little more involved with the spinoff than they were in the original series.

Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I would say now, though, because we don’t [live together for several months] anymore, producers have more of a choice on where we go vacation wise,” Snooki explained. “They have more ideas, but then they just throw us in the scene, and we just do our thing. But we don’t have a script, they don’t tell us what to do. We don’t reshoot things. That would be crazy.”

Brining up the Housewives franchise once again, Nicole went on to highlight exactly what sets Jersey Shore apart. “We don’t throw each other under the bus,” she said.

Did Snooki Really Get Punched in Season 1 of ‘Jersey Shore’?

This scene from Season 1 is unfortunately iconic. After Snooki stood up for her pals when another debaucherous group of friends took the shots that they ordered, a man named Brad Ferro punched her square in the face in one of the most traumatic moments in reality TV history. Brad was later found guilty on assault charges, and he was ordered to complete a court-mandated anger management program, In Touch reported. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine. After the 2009 incident, Ferro apologized for his actions and expressed remorse.

Was ‘Jersey Shore’ Season 4’s Italy Set Staged?

By the fourth season, the guidos and guidettes were considered celebrities, and MTV decided that change of scenery would help fuel their storylines. But locals and extras who witnessed filming told the Daily Beast back in 2011 that the cast members would reshoot the same scenes from different angles, repeat their on-camera conversations and practice their facial expressions. So while there is no script per se, it seemed like most of the scenes were planned ahead of time.

Were ‘Shore Store’ Scenes Planned With Fans?

According to a personal account by a Jersey Shore fan who attended a filming at the Shore Store where most of the cast members “worked” throughout the series, it was pretty obvious that they were just going through the motions. Producers had very specific instructions to the extras who waited in line for the chance to enter the shop and have a T-shirt made by a cast member.

“When you go in the store, [the cast] can help you shop, they can answer your questions about the shirts, but you have to act like you haven’t seen them on TV and that you don’t know they’re famous,” the fan was told. “OK?”