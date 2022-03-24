Josh Duggar’s sentencing hearing for two counts of possessing and receiving child pornography has been delayed for two months following his request, In Touch can confirm.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum’s sentencing has been rescheduled to May 25, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in Fayetteville, which Honorable Timothy L. Brooks signed off on, according to an order viewed by In Touch.

The new date comes just five days after Duggar, 34, and his attorneys filed a motion to push back his hearing, which was originally scheduled for April 5, 2022.

In documents obtained by In Touch on March 19, Duggar had asked for his sentencing to be postponed by “approximately 30 days” in order to “pursue additional information and documentation.” The records also pointed out that it became “more difficult” for Josh to “[schedule] meetings” with his defense attorney due to “certain reasonable COVID-19 precautions understandably instituted at the jail.”

The request insisted, however, that the TLC alum’s inquiry was “not intended to unnecessarily delay or hinder the proceedings,” but rather, to “allow Duggar sufficient time to acquire all relevant information which will be necessary for fully briefing Section 3553 argument, to confer with his counsel and to alleviate certain scheduling issues arising out of unrelated cases.”

Just weeks beforehand, the former reality TV star had asked for his December 2021 conviction to be overturned, and if that wasn’t possible, to therefore hold a new trial. On February 3, Duggar’s lawyers argued multiple reasons why they believed the jury wasn’t given enough sufficient information from prosecutors that could have helped acquit Duggar.

On April 29, 2021, Duggar was arrested and taken into custody after a federal grand jury in Arkansas indicted him for “knowingly” receiving illicit images of children under 12 years old. His trial began on November 30, 2021, and concluded on December 9 of that year with a conviction of both charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Duggar faces up to 40 years in prison, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Although wife Anna Duggar stayed by his side throughout most of the trial, an insider exclusively told In Touch on January 5 she was “still not certain about her future” with him. The pair share seven children together: Mackynzie, Maryella, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Madyson. They welcomed 5-month-old Madyson just over one month before Duggar’s guilty conviction.

“She’s doing everything she possibly can to make sense of this living nightmare,” the insider said. “His actions have forced her to look at him as a fallen man who lost his way,” the source added, while also noting that she “stood by” the disgraced reality TV personality until “the bitter end.”