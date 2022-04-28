Breaking her silence? Anna Duggar “liked” a rare cryptic tweet as her husband Josh Duggar’s prison sentence looms.

Instagram account WithoutACrystalBall noticed that Anna, 34, “liked” a tweet by Elon Musk that was posted on Monday, April 25. “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” the businessman, 50, wrote after he purchased the social media platform for $44 billion.

The tweet marks the first post Anna has “liked” on the platform since August 19, 2021. The former TLC star has kept a low profile as Josh, 34, waits to learn his sentencing after he was found guilty in his child pornography trial.

While Josh’s sentencing was originally set to take place on April 5, 2022, In Touch previously confirmed the 19 Kids and Counting alum’s sentencing had been rescheduled to May 25 at 9:30 a.m. in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The new date was revealed just five days after Josh and his attorneys filed a motion to delay his hearing. In documents obtained by In Touch on March 19, the former TLC star asked for his sentencing to be postponed by “approximately 30 days” in order to “pursue additional information and documentation.” The records also stated that it became “more difficult” for Josh to “[schedule] meetings” with his defense attorney due to “certain reasonable COVID-19 precautions understandably instituted at the jail.”

Josh was arrested and taken into custody on April 29, 2021, after a federal grand jury in Arkansas indicted him for “knowingly” receiving illicit images of children under 12 years old. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s eldest child’s trial began on November 30, 2021, and concluded on December 9 of that year. He was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Josh currently faces up to 40 years in prison, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years.

While Anna stood by her husband’s side during the trial, an insider exclusively told In Touch in January that she was “still not certain about her future” with him. The couple – who tied the knot in 2008 – share seven children together: Mackynzie, Maryella, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason and Madyson. They welcomed daughter Madyson just over one month before Josh’s guilty conviction.