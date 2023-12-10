Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is mourning the death of her older sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who died on Saturday, December 9, at the age of 29. The reality star posted her tribute on Instagram one day after Anna’s death and admitted it was a post she wished she “didn’t have to make.”

“Last night we all surrounded Anna with love [and] let her know it was okay to go,” Honey Boo Boo, 18, wrote. “Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last [breath]. Anna was in so much pain last night but not as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter [and] still is.”

Anna, who is survived by two children, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. “Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies and our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality,” Honey Boo Boo continued. “I’m so glad that you waited til I was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven!”

The teenager promised her sister to make sure her “legacy lives on forever.” She concluded, “The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with this one Anna but I know you’re in a better place now and pain free forever.”

The girls’ mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, also confirmed Anna’s death on Instagram. In the days before she passed, the family asked for prayers from fans as Anna’s health declined.

Anna received her diagnosis after complaining of stomach pains. Tests determined that her cancer had spread to the liver, kidney and lungs. She began undergoing chemotherapy and provided an update to fans in May.

“Overall it’s going good and chemo is working, we come to find,” she shared at the time. “So things are looking good.”

Anna’s family was by her side throughout her cancer battle and she was surrounded by loved ones when she passed. “She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months,” Mama June said. “We love y’all and continued thoughts and prayers for our family [during] this difficult time.”