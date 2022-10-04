Looking back on hard times. Jill Dillard (née Duggar) reflected on suffering a miscarriage one year after it happened.

“It’s been 1 year ago today since we said goodbye to our baby, River Bliss,” Jill, 31, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3.

“I feel conflicted with feelings of loss and joy … I miss the moments we never had with River, yet I feel so so thankful for where we are this year holding our sweet little newborn & I do not take for granted what a blessing this journey of motherhood is,” the Counting On alum continued, referring to her youngest son, Freddy, who was born in July. “My heart is also heavy for others who wish so badly to be mamas or have experienced loss and are still praying for their miracle.”

Jill concluded the post by addressing River. “I can’t wait to see you in heaven my baby! Until then, have fun running the streets of gold with Jesus and getting lots of cuddles from grandpa & great grandparents and cousins who have joined you there!” she wrote. “I miss you & I’ll love you forever!”

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

The former TLC star and her husband, Derick Dillard, revealed that they had suffered a miscarriage via their family blog in October 2021.

“We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby. We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys’ faces as we shared the news with them,” the couple, who also share kids Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5, wrote alongside a clip that showed her positive pregnancy test.

They continued, “[The boys] were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after the baby was born. However, a few days later we started miscarrying.”

Months after revealing their loss, Jill and Derick, 33, announced that she was pregnant in February. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, wrote on their family blog. “We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far, and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

Jill and Derick became parents to three boys on July 7. “Frederick Michael Dillard is here!” the former reality stars announced via a blog post titled, “The Newest Member Of Our Family Has Just Arrived!”