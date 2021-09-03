Family cameos! Angelina Jolie shared never-before-seen photos of her and ex Brad Pitt’s kids Zahara and Shiloh just weeks after joining Instagram.

“End of #summerreading,” the Eternals actress, 46, captioned portraits of Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, doing their homework on Friday, September 3. “These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours.”

Zahara was flipping through the pages of Toni Morrison’s novel The Bluest Eye, while Shiloh was enjoying The Dark Lady written by the author Akala.

Fans were overjoyed to see the rare photos of Brangelina’s children, marking the very first post in which she gave a peek at her private life. The A-list exes also share kids Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Shortly after celebrating Mother’s Day this year, Angelina gushed over their admirable qualities, praising their compassionate nature and more.

“I have six very capable children,” the Those Who Wish Me Dead star said on E! News’ Daily Pop in May. “Of course, you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.'”

“We’re such a team so I am very, very lucky,” Angelina added. “I’m always the one who worries but I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people.”

While the kids continue to be their main priority, Brad, 57, and Angelina have struggled to reach a consensus on custody years after she filed for divorce in September 2016.

The Maleficent star was successful in disqualifying Judge John W. Ouderkirk in June, however, Brad has since responded in a new court filing. The Ad Astra actor debated that the decision from the Second District Court of Appeal in California should be further reviewed in court docs obtained by In Touch.

Angelina and Brad became officially single in April 2019, but it looks like they may still have a long road ahead. Brad was granted temporary joint custody in May, but their arrangement could be subject to change with the removal of their judge.