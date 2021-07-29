Twinning! A Brad Pitt look-alike was forced to delete his dating apps after allegedly being “stalked.”

“I do get hit on by women a lot,” Nathan Meads told Jam Press. “Some of them just can’t believe how much I look like him, and some of them accuse me of ‘catfishing.’ People always try and live video call me on my Instagram because they don’t think I’m real.”

He continued, “They’ll add me on all of my social media profiles and keep messaging me, so in the end, I just deleted my dating profiles and I’m just staying single.”

Ultimately, the U.K. native decided to give up on dating altogether. “I’m not really looking for love anyway and don’t want to settle down as my daughters are my world and my biggest priority,” he said. “I’m not looking for my Angelina.”

Courtesy of Nathan Meads/Instagram

Nathan, 35, bears an uncanny resemblance to the Ad Astra actor, 57, and explained he started working as an impersonator three years ago after many people made comments. According to The New York Post, the father of two makes anywhere from $350 to $690 per gig and has even collaborated with Angelina Jolie look-alikes.

“I was first told when I was 20 years old that I looked like Brad Pitt and this continued for about 10 years, but I would always just laugh it off,” he said. His full-time profession is actually a groundworker, according to The Metro.

“Some people would say I must be related to him or that my mum must have had an affair with him,” he joked. “A lot of people, even now, will do a double-take when they walk past me or will ask me for a picture, although some of them just take pictures without me realizing.”

In fact, Nathan has attended several high-profile events over the years thanks to his strikingly similar looks, including a party by English soccer player Rio Ferdinand and the Glamour Awards.

However, his and his doppelganger’s paths have never crossed. “I am a big Brad Pitt fan, and I think he’s a great actor,” Nathan raved. “He plays all of his roles brilliantly and seems like a real gentleman and a family man so we have that in common, although we have very different bank balances.”