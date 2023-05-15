Kim Zolciak Has Flaunted Her Weight Loss Over the Years! Photos of Her Before, After ‘Don’t Be Tardy’

Kim Zolciak has been in the reality TV spotlight ever since she was cast in The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. And being the open book that she is, the Bravo alum has gotten candid about how she approaches weight loss and health.

During an August 2021 fan Q&A session via her Instagram Stories, Kim explained how she maintains her figure.

“I run a few times a week. Haven’t lately though!” she wrote in response to a fan who asked her for her workout and diet details. “No pork, no beef, sometimes chicken, pasta, chocolate, veggies and wine.”

Previously, the former Don’t Be Tardy star explained how she “look[s] this juicy” via Instagram after sharing a mirror selfie, flaunting her glutes.

“I run three to four miles five times a week. I have ALWAYS loved to run,” Kim wrote in October 2018, adding that she “NEVER” eats red meat or pork.

Apart from keeping up with her healthy regimen, Kim has also revealed the several plastic surgery procedures she has undergone in the past. During an October 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the blonde beauty listed the multiple alterations she has received.

“I’ve done my lips. I’ve been getting Botox since I was young, for migraines, initially, and now it’s the obvious reason,” Kim told the outlet. “I’ve had my boobs done. I fixed my hernia and had a tummy tuck at the same time, you know, it’s one [and] the same.”

As for why she got work done on her body, Kim pointed out that cosmetic enhancements are subjective and depends on what the person wants.

“I just feel like you should try [everything],” she concluded. “Something will work for you, [but] won’t work for me”

While speaking with the outlet at the time, the Florida native described what she thinks is “the key to staying slim or what have you is moderation,” adding that she is “always on the go.”

“I eat chocolate every day,” Kim revealed. “I drink a glass of wine every day, on average. I know that eating a candy bar is not going to make me fat. In my mind, my mom always said, like, ‘If you think it’s gonna make you fat, it will!’ It’s a mind frame, and it’s a mentality and it’s a lifestyle.”

