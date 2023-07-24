Less than one month after the death of her husband, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton seems to have a new man on her mind. In a Sunday, July 23, TikTok video, she was all smiles while lip synching along to lyrics saying she was “thinking about” someone as fans cheered her on.

Tammy, 36, looked at the camera with a flirty face as she appeared to sing along to Eric Bellinger‘s 2016 love song “Drive By.” She pointed her finger to the side of her head while mouthing along to the lines, “Couldn’t erase these feelings even if I tried. You stay on my mind,” then blushing and looking down while continuing with the lyric, “Thinking about you.”

Fans loved the video, along with Tammy’s fierce new orange hair. “Tammy you look so happy now. I’m so happy for you.” Another added, “Hey Tammy, so proud of u! I know times have been tuff but things can only go up from here. Keep your head up, u got this!”

The TLC star seemingly hinted she was on the lookout for a new man following the June 30 death of husband Caleb Willingham. In a July 9, TikTok video, Tammy gazed into the camera as a man’s voice stated, “If you’re not obsessed with me, you’re not my type bitch,” while raising her hand up and shaking her head at the end in agreement.

Tammy and Caleb married in November 2022 ceremony at an Ohio weight loss rehab after meeting in the facility. She was released in February 2023 and moved home to Kentucky. Fans noticed Tammy seemed to be hinting her heart wasn’t into the marriage when she changed her surname on social media from “Willingham” back to “Slaton” in February 2023.

Caleb reportedly told fans via a private Facebook page in April that Tammy had wanted to end their marriage. “We are married by paper only right now. Her decision, not mine. It was more than that. I’m hurt, mad, confused, and alone even with others around,” he wrote.

After becoming a widow, Tammy confirmed in a July 2, TikTok video that the marriage was in trouble before her husband died.

“I hate getting on here and letting everybody see me like this,” an emotional Tammy told fans, adding, “I’m having stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man. I still do.”

She continued, “I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate them, I really do. We’re not going to get into details of what happened. I think that no offense, but that’s really personal.”