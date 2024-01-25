Of all the areas of concern Amy Robach had about sharing details of her fight with boyfriend T.J. Holmes with the public, race was not among them.

“Race, the fact that you’re black and I’m white, would’ve never crossed my mind,” Amy, 50, told T.J., 46, during the Thursday, January 25, episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast. She added that she was “shocked” at the suggestion that audiences may view their relationship through the lens of race.

T.J., on the other hand, predicted the “racial element” — as Amy put it — would come up after the couple’s brutal honesty with each other on air.

“It is going to, I fear, be viewed as a black man beating up on a white woman,” T.J. said, adding that he was “obviously” not “yelling, screaming or doing anything” physical during his disagreement with Amy.

The conversation came following a particularly personal installment of the show, during which the former GMA3 coanchors discussed details of their private relationship struggles.

In the show’s Wednesday, January 24, episode, Amy called T.J. out for being “moody” on his “really bad days,” and revealed that the couple often had issues with communication — something that T.J. admitted he struggled with.

“What I’d love for you to do is to confide in me, to lean on me, to share with me so that we’re a part of the solution together,” Amy told him.

Despite the couple’s tough love, Amy and T.J. assured fans via an Instagram video that same day that they were very much “still together,” and that the controversial podcast episode was their way of being “transparent” with their listeners.

Amy and T.J.’s podcast has been providing the couple an outlet to share their lives with their fans after a full year of near-silence regarding their relationship.

More than one year after they were ousted from their hosting jobs, T.J. said in a TikTok video that the public’s reaction to the news he was dating Amy, and his resulting departure from GMA, was the beginning of a “year of hell” for him.

He added in the January 17 video that his newfound freedom to live “authentically” with his “dearest Amy Robach” helped him weather the storm of public scrutiny.

On New Year’s Eve 2024, the couple shared a joint Instagram video compilation of previously private photos from their year, during which they explained they “mostly stayed away from social media.”

“What you’ll see here is us,” the caption read. “The real us. The silly us. The happy us. But also, two people who found a way to dance during the storm. There can be so much light and joy even through pain and uncertainty. It’s the lessons we’ve learned along the way.”