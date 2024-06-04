More than one year after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ romance was revealed, she admitted she gave “zero f–ks” as the scandal was going down.

“We know a little bit about walking through some darkness [and] coming through the other side when the worst has happened,” Amy, 51, told guest Rachel Platten during the Sunday, June 2, episode of the “Amy and T.J. Podcast.”

She added, “I’ve thought I’ve hit rock bottom before and then I actually hit rock bottom.”

Amy then praised Rachel’s music, explaining that some of her songs helped her during the difficult time.

“All of those things resonate with so many people, but I think especially listening to your music now and having just gone through the journey we went through,” she said, revealing that Rachel’s “Fight Song” and “Mercy” have personally impacted her and helped her embrace a “zero f–ks” mentality.

Amy added, “When you get to a place and it’s hard-earned when you can give zero f–ks, sometimes that’s when you’re at your best.”

T.J., 46, also reflected on the scandal, explaining that it has been “weird” and “freeing” to embrace their new lives. He added that he is “finally where [he] is supposed to be.”

Amy and T.J. made headlines in November 2022 when it was revealed that they were romantically involved. The Good Morning America cohosts were both married at the time, which led many to believe that they were unfaithful. However, Amy and T.J. insisted that they were already separated from their spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, when their relationship turned romantic.

“November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed,” the former CNN anchor said during a December 2023 episode of their podcast. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

Courtesy of Amy Robach/Instagram

Amy then claimed that they had hired attorneys and mediators, while she said that Andrew, 57, “had already moved out of the house” they shared before she started dating T.J.

Despite insisting they didn’t cheat on their partners, both Amy and T.J. were let go from their roles on GMA3 in January 2023.