Amy Duggar Wonders If Her NDA Is Canceled After ‘Counting On’ Ends: ‘It’s About to Get Interesting’

Amy King (née Duggar) shared a cryptic message following news that her family’s TLC hit series, Counting On, was canceled.

“[I have a] question for anyone out there who is a lawyer, a.k.a. Derick,” Amy, 34, said in a selfie video posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 29, while also tagging her cousin Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard. “Once a show is canceled, does that mean if anyone has signed an NDA, is that canceled since there’s no show to protect?”

“I have a feeling that things are going to get very interesting,” Amy continued.

The 3130 Clothing boutique owner also shared a slew of photos from her time with TLC and wrote a heartwarming caption about the show’s ending, while adding that she “stands with the network in this decision.”

“@TLC– thank you for the ride🎢. I’ll treasure the memories, always,” Amy added.

Her mother, Deanna Jordan (née Duggar), commented on her post and said, “Great memories! We had so much fun filming in Nashville when you decided you wanted to be a ‘Big Country Star.’”

Amy replied, ”After seeing that contract where they basically wanted me to sell my soul. Nooo thank you!!! I’d rather have my faith, my morals and my life now!”

Counting On was on the air for 11 seasons and was a spinoff that premiered in December 2015 following the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting. Amy is the niece of stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. TLC confirmed they would no longer be “producing additional seasons of Counting On” in a statement to Us Weekly on June 29, two months after eldest son Josh Duggar‘s arrest on child pornography charges.

The mother of one addressed her cousin Josh’s legal case in May. She revealed that the situation has rocked her to her core and she shared her concerns for his children.

“Who wouldn’t worry about that?” Amy said during an interview with Today Parents. “I really hope justice is served.”

“I will just say that whatever you do in the darkness comes out in the light,” she continued. “If you’re going to look at such disgusting and sickening images, justice has to be served.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Josh is currently in home confinement with third party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber. If Josh is convicted of the charges against him, he would be facing up to 20 years behind bars and would also have fines up to $250,000 on each of the two counts, making his total possible sentence 40 years. His trial date is set for November 30.